Singapore reports 257 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, July 20 (IANS) Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 257 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 47,912.

Of the new cases, five are imported cases, eight are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers, Xinhua reported.

According to the ministry, 98 per cent of the new infections are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

On Sunday, 253 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 44,086 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 181 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 3,618, who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Altogether, 27 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

–IANS

pgh/