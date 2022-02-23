HEALTH

Singapore reports 26,032 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
15

Singapore reported a new record high of 26,032 confirmed daily cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 622,293.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,327 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 22,705 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 3,096 were local transmissions and 231 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 22,635 were local transmissions and 70 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,608 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 46 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 956, the Ministry said.

20220223-062202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.