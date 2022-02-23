Singapore reports 26,032 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported a new record high of 26,032 confirmed daily cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 622,293.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,327 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 22,705 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 3,096 were local transmissions and 231 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 22,635 were local transmissions and 70 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,608 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 46 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 956, the Ministry said.

