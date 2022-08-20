HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 2,660 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,660 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,814,915.

Of the new cases, 333 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,327 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

Among the PCR cases, 297 were local transmissions and 36 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,200 local transmissions and 127 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 344 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two more deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,578, the Ministry said.

