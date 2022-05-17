Singapore reported 2,664 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,247,671.

Among the new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,602 were local transmissions and 62 were imported cases.

Of the local cases, 282 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,320 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to the statistics released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 275 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

One death was reported from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,367, according to the Ministry.

20220518-010615