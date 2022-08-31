HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 2,900 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,900 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,837,090.

Of the new cases, 275 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,625 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Among the PCR cases, 257 were local transmissions and 18 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,434 local transmissions and 191 imported cases.

A total of 286 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

One more death was reported from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,592, the Ministry said.

