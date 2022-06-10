HEALTH

Singapore reports 2,969 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,969 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,335,625.

Over 2,900 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 325 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 2,644 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

Among the PCR cases, 304 were local transmissions and 21 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,510 were local transmissions and 134 were imported cases.

A total of 224 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with three cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from Covid-19 on Friday, keeping the total death toll at 1,396, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also said on Friday that Singapore will update its Covid-19 safe management measures, vaccination programme and Covid-19 subsidy policy.

