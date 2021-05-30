Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 23 locally-transmitted cases and 10 imported ones, bringing the total tally to 62,003.

Of the local cases, 19 are linked to the previous cases and four are currently unlinked.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 199 cases in the week before to 138 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 48 cases in the week before to 23 cases in the past week, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, 16 more cases of Covid-19 infection were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 61,423 have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 226 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 322 people are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two patients have passed away from complications due to the Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

