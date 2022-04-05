HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 3,334 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,334 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,113,078.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 452 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,882 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 448 were local transmissions and four were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,834 local transmissions and 48 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 522 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 20 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total Covid-19 death toll to 1,283, the Ministry said.

