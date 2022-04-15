HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 3,404 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,404 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,155,581.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 400 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,004 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 386 were local transmissions and 14 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,905 were local transmissions and 99 were imported cases.

A total of 280 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

One more patient has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,310, the Ministry said.

