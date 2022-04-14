HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 3,535 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,535 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,148,656.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 449 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,086 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 438 were local transmissions and 11 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,972 were local transmissions and 114 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 305 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,309, the Ministry said.

