Singapore reported 4,848 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,072,005.

Of the new cases, 543 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,305 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Among the PCR cases, 526 were local transmissions and 17 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,221 local transmissions and 84 imported cases.

A total of 694 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 22 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,250, the Ministry said.

20220328-031802