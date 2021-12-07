HomeHEALTHSingapore reports 715 new Covid-19 cases
Singapore reports 715 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 715 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 270,588.

Of the new cases, 700 were in the community, five were in migrant worker dormitories and 10 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 827 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 43 cases being critically ill and intubated in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 53.3 per cent.

Eight more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 771, the ministry said.

