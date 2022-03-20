HEALTHWORLD

Singapore reports 7,859 new Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
Singapore reported 7,859 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,015,017.

Of the new cases, 1,241 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,618 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,212 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 6,521 local transmissions and 97 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,065 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,198, the ministry said.

