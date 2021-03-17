Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 60,137.

All Of the new cases are imported cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, 17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,001 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases still in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition.

Furthermore, 87 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Altogether 30 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

