Singapore to see new wave of Covid-19 infections: Health Minister

NewsWire
Singaporeans should expect a new wave of Covid-19 infections with more people travelling and due to the upcoming year-end festivities, the Straits Times website quoted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as saying on Sunday.

“There is bound to be more infections but it is not something we have not seen before. This year alone, we have already seen three infection waves,” he said.

Ong added at an event held at Nanyang Junior College on Sunday that it is more important to monitor developments overseas and watch if a new variant of concern emerges when winter hits the northern hemisphere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore reported 1,052 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,171,550.

20221204-132602

