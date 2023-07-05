Singapore’s overall unemployment rate edged up to 1.9 per cent in May, maintaining a low level, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Manpower released on Wednesday.

The overall unemployment rate edged up from 1.8 per cent the month before, reports Xinhua news agency.

Resident unemployment edged up to 2.7 per cent from the previous month at 2.6 per cent, while citizen unemployment was the same as the previous month at 2.8 per cent.

There were 64,700 unemployed residents, of which 56,900 were citizens in May.

Amid a projected slowdown in economic growth, unemployment could continue to edge up in the coming months, according to the Ministry.

