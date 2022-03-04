ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTELEVISIONTOP NEWS

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are parents to a baby girl!

By Online Editor
0
0

Popular TV show host, actor and singer, Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta Agarwal delivered a baby girl on 24 February. Aditya Narayan shared the happy news on his Instagram handle today with a throwback photo from his wedding. His post goes, “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️????????@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds.”

Aditya and Shweta are over the moon with their new addition, and Aditya shared that he was really hoping they would have a baby girl, while everyone around him told him that they would have a baby boy. He believes daughters are closer to their fathers and so he is thrilled that he is father to a baby girl.

Aditya Narayan is popular 90s Hindi film singer artist, Udit Narayan’s son. Aditya Narayan played a child artist in the late 90s, early 2000s and later was a popular TV host for music reality shows.

He first became popular as the little boy in Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pardes where he plays the lead heroine, Mahima Chaudhary’s baby brother. He became a household name hosting Indian Idol and further became popular with shows like Khatron ke Khiladi 9 and Fear Factor. He has also acted as lead in a few Hindi movies.  He met his wife Shweta Agarwal on the sets of the movie Shaapit and hit it off right away. The duo dated for a whole decade before tying the knot in a small ceremony at ISKCON temple in Mumbai in December 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.