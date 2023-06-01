Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has extended his support to top wrestlers in their fight for justice against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual assault, noted Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripada has questioned his silence on her similar charges against noted lyricist Vairamuthu.

The singer has been raising allegations that Vairamuthu had sexually abused her and other women.

The allegations against Vairamuthu, who is also a director, had rocked the Tamil film industry but with political patronage and larger than life image, he was able to rise out the storm so far.

Sripada has requested Stalin to take action against Vairamuthu.

“Respected Hon’ble CM Sir, it is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. When political leaders speak, there is hope for change. However, there are no systems in place yet – No ICC or POCSO in many industries especially in the Film industry. 17+ women have named your friend/supporter Mr. Varimuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continue to platform him ,as have other politicians in Tamil Nadu”, she tweeted.

The noted singer who has been relentlessly raising her voice against Vairamuthu in the past five years has responded on Twitter after the Chief Minister has expressed solidarity with the protesting women wrestlers.

In her tweet, the singer said that the rules cannot be different for Varimuthu and Brij Bhushan. She said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has extended support to the women wrestlers but has not done anything against his friend and associate Vairamuthu against whom more than 17 women had raised MeToo allegations.

She charged that Vairamuthu had used his proximity to the Chief Minister and his party to silence her and several others and ruined the carriers of several women who had dreams about their future. She also said that his talent was not greater than the talent these women including she had.

Sripada also urged the Chief Minister to constitute Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and POCSO Units in all the units and said that many women and men continue to face sexual harassment in TVs and films.

BJP state president K. Annamalai, in a tweet, said that there were 19 complaints against Vairamuthu. He said that a singer has been claiming for several days that he had sexually harassed her but he has not been questioned by police even once because he is with Stalin.

