Singer-composer Shaan has come up with a new song ‘Dil Udeyaa’ for which he has collaborated with Maldivian singer Unoosha.

The song, released on his YouTube channel, and created by Shaan Music Label, is co-sung by popular Maldivian singer Unoosha who also happens to feature in the video alongside Shaan.

The track is composed in Reggae Pop genre and was shot in the Maldives.

Shaan said “Dil Udeyaa is a track which has a very chilled out and fun vibe to it. We tried to make this song in the Reggae Pop genre and I am glad that people are loving it.

“It was a great experience working with Unoosha on this one, collaborating with international artistes is always fun and it gives me an opportunity to explore new genres of music with them. There is always something new to learn from artistes one works with. With ‘Dil Udeyaa’, I hope the audiences love it as much as we did creating it.”

