The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) sealed three farmhouses, including one belonging to noted Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi near Damdama Lake in Sohna, an official said.

According to the officials, the sealing drive was carried out against three farmhouses in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders in the Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana case on Tuesday.

A team led by District Town Planner Amit Madholia and including Assistant Town Planners (AST) Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna. A police team from Sohna Sadar police station was also deployed with the team.

“These were unauthorised farmhouses built without prior permission from the authority in the reservoir area of the lake. These were located in the Aravalli region,” District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia said.

A senior officer of the department confirmed this while requesting anonymity said that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi and was built on about 1.5-acre land.

