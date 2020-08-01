Singer Jasleen Royal wanted to be cricketer at one point

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Apart from singing, Jasleen Royal also has a few surprise skill. She knows how to play cricket and, if not singer, she would have chased cricketing dreams for sure.

“At one point of time I wanted to be a cricketer. I had joined cricket academy to get training, and I was the only girl there. It was so much fun playing cricket with boys. Also, I was more of a bowler. And now, I have revived those days of childhood during the lockdown. I recently went to the farm where I used to play, put wickets there and played the sport,” Jasleen told IANS.

She also shared why she did not pursue a career in cricket.

“To be honest, there’s no specific reason. I was good at both music and cricket. But I was more inclined towards singing and that’s why chose to become a singer in life,” Jasleen added.

Speaking of her singing stint, Jasleen recently recreated the Lata Mangeshkar classic “Lag jaa gale” along with actress Radhika Madan.

“It’s my tribute to Lataji. It’s not a remix. It’s just a cover for the love of music. I sung it out of love, not for promotion or views. It’s an iconic song and I really wanted to sing it in my voice,” Jasleen shared.

–IANS

