Singer Krishh turns composer; opens new studio called ‘Soul Factory’

Singer Krishh, who has delivered several chartbusters in Tamil has now turned a music composer and has launched a new studio called ‘Soul Factory’.

His songs include the immensely popular ‘Manjal Veyil’ from the Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu’, ‘June Ponal’ from ‘Unnale Unnale’, and ‘Aadiyae Kolluthey’ from director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’.

Talking to IANS, Krishh said, “Suriya sir inaugurated my studio. The first film for which I scored music was under his banner 2D Entertainment. It was a film called ‘Raman Aandalum Raavanan Aandalum’.”

Stating that actor Suriya was one person any citizen would admire because he whole-heartedly helps people, Krishh said, “Suriya is a king when it comes to providing support. If he finds talent, he’s willing to throw his entire weight behind the individual.”

Already, offers are lining up for Krishh. The singer-turned-music director discloses that he has at least three films, all from big banners, in his kitty.

That apart the singer, who studied in the US and has a degree in acting from the New York Film Academy, says he also has a number of singles lined up.

The singer-cum-composer believes more in hard work than in fate and is already burning the midnight oil.

On Sunday, Krishh took to Twitter to announce the launch of his studio.

He tweeted, “With all your love & support, started my music production. In full flow as a Composer-Singer in my New Studio ‘Soul Factory’. Hope to make some beautiful memories. Special thanks to Suriya anna for the start.”

