Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer’s vision

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like “Slow motion” and “Second hand jawani” , says he follows a composer’s vision while singing.

Nakash has now come up with a couple of new songs — “Dil ka telephone” in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film “Dream Girl” and “Fikar not” in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer “Chhichhore”.

“I am happy that my work in ‘Bharat’ and ‘Thackeray’ has been appreciated. Now, too, both the songs are of different type and have different composers. As a singer I just follow the composer’s vision and try to add my own touch to it,” he said.

About “Dil ka telephone”, Nakash added: “It’s always great to be a part of a project which has a unique concept. Ayushmann is known for doing films which is a super mix of entertainment and message. It’s a catchy number and I am sure if you hear the song once, it will not go off your mind. And Ayushmann’s playback is done by Jonita Gandhi and that’s what makes this song unique and fun.”

–IANS

sim/vnc