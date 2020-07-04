Singer Prince Royce recovering from COVID-19

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) Singer Prince Royce is recovering from the deadly COVID-19, and has urged people to take safety precautions.

Royce, 31, opened up about his diagnosis in a video on Friday, revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago even though he was taking precautions against the disease, reports people.com.

“This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did,” he said, adding: “It’s something that, I’m in shock. I didn’t think it was going to happen to me.”

“I thought that taking precaution by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not,” he continued.

The singer said that he was fortunate enough to only experience mild symptoms.

“It didn’t hit me as hard. I’m feeling better now. I’m hoping to come out negative in the next week or so,” he said of the virus.

Through his video, Royce also urged his fans to be careful and expressed his concerns in “seeing people not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask”.

“I’m concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems. We just don’t know what’s going on,” he said, adding that “this is real and starts also with the youth”.

