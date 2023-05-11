ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Singer Sia secretly gets married to boyfriend at luxury villa in Italy

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Sia got married in a hush-hush ceremony to boyfriend Dan Bernard by candle-light in Portofino, Italy.

Only four guests were there to watch as the couple said their vows under a gazebo decorated with flowers, reports sun.com.

Sia had kept their romance under wraps, apart from sharing one picture of him on Instagram last October.

Photos show her saying “I do” after walking down the aisle at Villa Olivetta, a luxury residence owned by designers Dolce and Gabbana. It was the same house where Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker exchanged their vows last May.

Sia has had a rollercoaster love life and was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang for two years, from 2014 to 2016.

She was left devastated in 1997 when her boyfriend Dan Pontifex was killed in a car crash weeks after she moved to London to be with him.

Sia dated female singer Jd Samson from 2008 to 2011.

Talking about her sexuality, she said: “I’ve always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don’t care what gender you are, it’s about people. I have always been, well, flexible is the word I would use.”

She is also now a grandmother, after adopting two teenagers in 2019, one of whom welcomed twins the following year.

20230511-132604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ star Iqbal Khan celebrates 42nd birthday...

    RGV announces film with Kannada star Upendra

    On 4th anniversary of ‘Mirzapur’, Shweta Tripathi Sharma says Golu’s her...

    ‘Potluck’ celebrates togetherness: Director Rajshree Ojha