Singer Thomson Andrews set to debut as show host

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Singer Thomson Andrews, who makes his debut as an ancor of a music travel show, says his new calling was exciting because it gave him the opportunity to experience music, food and culture while interacting with music icons through the episodes.

“It is a fun show and through this show I got the opportunity to experience music, food and culture with icons like Jeet Gannguli, Jassie Gill, Nizami Brothers, Javed Ali and Hardy Sandhu. All these people have shared life’s journeys and intimate career-defining moments on the show. I have been singing all my life but this is my television debut where I will be presented as an anchor,” said Andrews, about the show, “Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus”.

The show also features Javed Ali, Indian Ocean, and Revanth in a six-episode series.

Andrews started his career with maestro AR Rahman and toured the world with playback star Sunidhi Chauhan. He was a finalist of the popular global singing show, “The Remix”. He is soon to release a few singles in Hindi, Punjabi and English.

His show will air from June 30 to July 5 on Showbox Channel. The digital release is on July 7, on Hungama Digital Media.

