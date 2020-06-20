Trending now

Singers to PM Modi: Strengthen penalties for animal abuse

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) A slew of singers including Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Jasleen Royal, Nikhita Gandhi and Shashwat Singh have signed a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for stronger punishment for animal abuse.

The petition has been signed on the behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to urge PM Modi to make The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, stricter.

“The penalties for cruelty under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 are too outdated to act as deterrents to those who abuse animals,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India’s Director of Celebrities,

The petition comes days after a pregnant elephant in Kerala died on being fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Shraddha Kapoor, had condemned the incident.

–IANS

sim/vnc

