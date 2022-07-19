India bagged two gold medals on the last day of the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) Para Shooting World Cup in Munich on Tuesday with Paralympian Singhraj figuring in both the achievements.

With two more golds, India topped the medal tally, finishing with a total of 10 medals — six gold, three silver and one bronze medals — in the World Cup.

Singhraj, who won two medals in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, on Tuesday claimed gold in the individual 50-metre Pistol Mixed Event and then combined with teammates Manish Narwal and Deepender to pocket the gold in the team event.

The Indian paralympian finished fourth in the qualifying round with a score of 529, after a tie with JO Jeongdu of South Korea. The Korean finished third with six shots into the inner circle while Singhraj managed five such hits.

Singhraj shot 90, 87, 86, 90, 86 and 90 in six series of 100 shots as he finished with a total of 529, finishing behind Ukraine’s Oleksii Denystuk (544), Tobias Meyer (530) of Germany and Jeongdu (529). Deepender Singh qualified and placed sixth with a score of 527 while Manish Narwal missed a spot in the eight-shooter final placing 9th with a score of 511.

However, Singhraj’s fortunes soared in the final as he came up with a brilliant performance to outwit all competitors. He started with a brilliant series of 44.5 to jump into the lead and followed it up with a 48.5 to maintain his top position. In the elimination series, Singhraj continued to shoot brilliantly as he came up with an 18.2, 19.6, 19.7 and a sensational 20.3 for a total aggregate of 224.1.

Oleksii Denystuk claimed the silver medal with a score of 216.2 while JO Jeongdu of South Korea took the bronze medal with a total of 193.9. Deepender finished sixth with a total score of 133.0, getting eliminated in the third series.

India topped the field in the 50m Mixed Pistol Men’s Team event claiming the gold.

In the other competitions on the final day, Swaroop Unhalkar failed to qualify for the final, finishing 25th in the R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event.

India had won two silver medals through Deepender Singh in the 10m Standard Pistol event. He along with Rahul Jakhar and Anurodh Panwar bagged the silver in the team event of Standard pistol event.

