New Delhi, March 6 (IANSlife) Giving oneself the essential validation is the secret to boosting your self-esteem. Start by making a list of all the traits, skills, and attributes that make you exceptional and distinctive. Make certain to add qualities that nobody else possesses. Knowing what makes you unique will boost your confidence and serve as a constant reminder of your worth.

Celebrating your individuality is another way to feel fantastic about yourself. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways, such as treating yourself to a movie or supper, going window shopping, or spending some time in nature. Whatever you decide to do should make you happy and provide you joy!

Finally, keep in mind how effective positive thinking is at fostering a sense of self-worth. Affirmations that are positive might make you feel better about yourself and help you remember that you are deserving of love and particular care. To maintain your positive attitude throughout the day, be sure to tell yourself, “I am worthy of love.”

Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life & Business Coach, & Founder-Director of Gateway of Healing, shares some ways to thrive as a single:

Reframe your thinking: Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, try to shift your perspective and focus on what you do have. Remind yourself of your strengths, the things you’re grateful for, and the goals you’re working towards.

Travel: If you’re feeling adventurous, consider taking a trip or planning a vacation. Travelling can be a great way to break out of your routine and experience new things.

Reflect on your personal growth: Reflect on your personal growth and accomplishments. Celebrate your strengths and look forward to the future with optimism.

Try something new: Trying something new, you could try a new recipe, visit a new place or meet new people. Push yourself out of your comfort zone and experience something truly unique.

Host a Galentine’s Day party: Gather a group of your closest friends and host a party to celebrate your friendships and each other.

Volunteer: Give back to others and make a positive impact. Consider volunteering at a local organisation, helping someone in need, and spreading kindness and love wherever you go.

