Single-day corona recoveries more than new cases in Andhra

Amaravati, Sep 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 10,601 new coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s tally to 5.17 lakh, even as 11,691 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasham, and West Godavari districts logged 1,178, 1,426, 1,042, 1,457 and 1,122 cases respectively.

Other districts which accounted for high numbers are Kadapa (801), Guntur (702), Vizianagaram (598).

In the past 24 hours, 73 patients succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 4,560.

As many as 11,691 discharges increased the state’s total recoveries to 4.15 lakh.

Of the 5.17 lakh cases, 96,769 are active in the southern state.

