Single-day record 1,608 new corona cases in Andhra

Amaravati, July 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh witnessed an all-time high of 1,608 new coronavirus cases in 24-hour cycle ended at 9 am on Friday, including 32 returnees from other states.

On Thursday too, the state had reported a high of 1,555 new cases, while the previous single-day high of 1,322 cases was recorded on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh’s total corona cases breached the 25K-mark to touch 25,422 cases on Friday.

Continuing the trend, all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh reported fresh cases on Friday, including the highest 208 in Chittoor district and followed by Anantapur (191), East Godavari (169), Kurnool and West Godavari (144 cases each), Guntur (136) and Prakasam (110), among others.

As many as 21,020 samples were tested compared with 16,882 samples a day earlier.

The recovery rate remains robust as 981 more patients were discharged from hospitals and Covid-19 treatment centres, taking the total cured persons to 13,194.

As of Friday, 11,936 persons are receiving treatment at hospitals and designated treatment centers in the state.

Friday also saw highest 15 deaths recorded in a day in Andhra Pradesh — Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur two deaths each, and Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari districts one death each.

Andhra Pradesh’s total corona death toll now stands at 292.

Even as a decline was observed in the number of positive cases among returnees from other states, returnees from Telangana continued to dominate in this category.

Of the 32 new such cases reported on Friday, 22 were from among returnees from Telangana, 4 from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi and Odisha, and one each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Till date, 2,351 state returnees have tested positive in Andhra Pradesh. The active cases in this category total 686, whereas 1,665 persons have been discharged till date.

On Friday, no new cases were reported from persons with foreign travel history. The total corona patients in this category stands at 424, with 298 of them cured and discharged. As of Friday, 126 persons in this category were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

–IANS

pvn/tsb