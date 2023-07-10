INDIA

Single window authority in Odisha approves 11 projects worth Rs 3266 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha government on Monday approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 3,266 crore. If grounded, these projects will generate employment opportunities for over 9,000 people.

The approved projects will be set up across various the state, including in Balasore, Bolangir, Kalhandi, Khurda and Jajpur districts, officials said.

According to the officials, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited will set up its first chemical manufacturing unit in Odisha with an investment of over Rs 980 crore, while Nestle will set up a food processing unit with an investment of over Rs 890 crore.

Colortone Garments Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of First Step Baby-Wear, has proposed to set up an integrated apparel manufacturing facility along with 1.2 MW rooftop captive solar power plant with an investment of over Rs 200 crore.

Similarly, IDVB Recycling Operations Pvt Ltd. has got the approval of Odisha government to set up a new unit of recycled pet flakes and recycled per resin products with an investment of Rs 318 crore.

Purv Packaging Pvt. Ltd. is setting up a new manufacturing unit for plastic caps, pet preforms and other allied products with an investment of Rs 152 crore, while RDB Rasayans Ltd. is setting up a new manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 59 crore.

The projects of Beekay Utkal Steel Pvt. Ltd. and IFGL Refractories Ltd. were approved with an investment of over Rs 260 crore.

IFGL Refractories Limited is setting up its second unit in the state, while metal downstream company Beekay Utkal Steel has proposed to set up its third unit in the state.

In the IT & ESDM sector, the committee approved a proposal by Nisum Consulting Pvt. Ltd. with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

2023071037110

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sharmila emerges as a force in Telangana politics’

    TRS may drop 25% sitting MLAs for 2023 polls

    CRPF man, civilian injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Sopore

    Odisha: BJP members create ruckus in Assembly over ‘police excesses’