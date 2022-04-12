With an aim to dispense the grievances of the pensioners and superannuated elder citizens, the government will be setting up a ‘Single Window Portal’ soon, Minister of States for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Jitendra Singh said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the 32nd Meeting of Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) for Review and Rationalisation of Pension Rules, 2021, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several revolutionary changes were brought in since 2014 in Pension Rules for bringing “Ease of Living” to the common man.

Detailing about the objective of Common Pension Portal, the Minister said that all Ministries responsible to process, sanction or disburse pension dues, are interlinked to this system and the forwarded grievances will be addressed after assessment to the concerned Ministry/Department and the for resolution will be done quickly.

Pensioners as well as Nodal officers can view the status of the grievance online till disposal in the system, he added.Singh also informed that following the launch of Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through Postman in November 2020, more than 3,08,625 Life Certificates through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have been done.

The Minister said that ‘Face Authentication Technique’ through Android phone for submission of life certificate digitally has been launched on November 2 last year and till date, more than 20,500 Life Certificates through face authentication have been done.

The Minister also said that the Pension Rules were notified 50 years ago in 1972 and after that a large number of amendments to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 have taken place.

He also clarified that the revised Rules do not make any changes in regard to entitlement of amount of pension, family pension or gratuity.

20220412-222055