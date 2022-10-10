BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SIP contribution touched all-time high of Rs 12,976 crore in Sep: AMFI data

NewsWire
0
0

Systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution of Rs 12,976.34 crore was at an all-time high in September 2022, according to data released by Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on Monday.

Meanwhile net inflows into equity mutual funds jumped to Rs 14,099.73 crore in September from Rs 6,120 crore in the previous month, mainly due to positive flows across fund categories.

Open-ended debt mutual funds witnessed net outflows of Rs 65,372.40 crore in September, primarily led by liquid and money market funds.

“SIP numbers look healthy with the highest ever contribution. We are hopeful that we will touch Rs 13,000 crore per month mark in contribution in the coming months,” AMFI’s Chief Executive, N.S. Venkatesh said.

20221010-183008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wadhwani Foundation announces $1M grant for Covid-relief

    ‘Rigorous’ work underway to achieve privatisation targets: FM

    Ola likely to lay off up to 500 employees in cost-cutting...

    Global and domestic acquisitions marked FY22 for Murugappa Group