Systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution of Rs 12,976.34 crore was at an all-time high in September 2022, according to data released by Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on Monday.

Meanwhile net inflows into equity mutual funds jumped to Rs 14,099.73 crore in September from Rs 6,120 crore in the previous month, mainly due to positive flows across fund categories.

Open-ended debt mutual funds witnessed net outflows of Rs 65,372.40 crore in September, primarily led by liquid and money market funds.

“SIP numbers look healthy with the highest ever contribution. We are hopeful that we will touch Rs 13,000 crore per month mark in contribution in the coming months,” AMFI’s Chief Executive, N.S. Venkatesh said.

