Sip on these cocktails while watching your favourite IPL team

New Delhi, April 10 (IANSlife) The cricket season has returned. Imagine sitting back on your recliner sofa, relaxing, and watching your favourite IPL team play. You have some snacks or a bag of chips to keep you going for a few hours. You eat quickly, but you quickly become thirsty. Usually, a glass of your own concoction goes perfectly with watching a game on screen.

Jack Daniel’s offers some of the best and easiest cocktail recipes you can make at home before your game nights.

JACK APPLE MULE

Ingredients:

* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

* Top with Ginger Beer

* 1 squeeze Fresh Lime

* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

* Pour Jack Apple over ice

* Add a splash of ginger beer and stir

* Add lime wedge to garnish

JACK & COKE

Ingredients:

* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

* Coke

* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

* 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice

* Pour Old No. 7 over ice

* Top with Coke

* Add lime wedge to garnish

TENNESSEE FIRE & ICE

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

* 90 ml ginger ale

* Ice

* Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish

Method:

* In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients

* Stir

* Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge

(Recipes by Jack Daniel)

