New Delhi, April 10 (IANSlife) The cricket season has returned. Imagine sitting back on your recliner sofa, relaxing, and watching your favourite IPL team play. You have some snacks or a bag of chips to keep you going for a few hours. You eat quickly, but you quickly become thirsty. Usually, a glass of your own concoction goes perfectly with watching a game on screen.
Jack Daniel’s offers some of the best and easiest cocktail recipes you can make at home before your game nights.
JACK APPLE MULE
Ingredients:
* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple
* Top with Ginger Beer
* 1 squeeze Fresh Lime
* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)
Method:
* Pour Jack Apple over ice
* Add a splash of ginger beer and stir
* Add lime wedge to garnish
JACK & COKE
Ingredients:
* 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
* Coke
* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)
Method:
* 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice
* Pour Old No. 7 over ice
* Top with Coke
* Add lime wedge to garnish
TENNESSEE FIRE & ICE
Ingredients:
* 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire
* 90 ml ginger ale
* Ice
* Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish
Method:
* In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients
* Stir
* Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge
(Recipes by Jack Daniel)
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20220410-122403