An injury-time own goal from Enes Sipovic proved to be the difference as Jamshedpur FC edged Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur did not register a single shot on target before Sipovic’s goal, compared to Chennaiyin’s four but still ended on the winning side. The result lifted Owen Coyle’s team to the sixth spot while Chennaiyin stay eighth. This is the third consecutive time that Chennaiyin have failed to score in a match.

The opening half proved to be a cagey contest with both sides displaying great defensive organisation. Chennaiyin started bright and fashioned chances but failed to convert them. Jamshedpur eventually grew into the game but lacked incision in the attacking third.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was called into action early on, forcing a fine save from Lallianzuala Chhangte. The youngster received the ball from Memo Moura on the left and cut inside before curling his shot towards the far post. However, his effort was parried away by Rehenesh, who displayed great awareness.

Chennaiyin created their next big chance of the game around the half-hour mark but Jamshedpur’s defence stood tall. Chhangte was again involved as he slid a pass into the box from the left. An onrushing Rahim Ali hit it first time but Ricky Lallawmawma put his body on the line to deny Chennaiyin.

Minutes later, Reagan Singh was set through on goal before a last-ditch block from Stephen Eze meant Chennaiyin squandered another chance.

The second half was a see-saw game of football and Jamshedpur came out stronger after the break.

They created two big openings before the hour mark but Alexandre Lima and David Grande both failed to keep their shots on target.

Both sides failed to create much until the dying stages, where there was a lot of drama in store.

The best chance of the game fell to Chennaiyin when Thoi Singh was released into the box and had a chance to score but played a cut-back to Chhangte, which was intercepted.

That miss would haunt them as Jamshedpur would find the winner in fortuitous fashion.

Receiving the ball on the right, Grande cut inside on his left foot before launching a fierce strike that took a deflection of Sipovic before trickling into the back of the net, leaving Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo in disbelief.

–IANS

rkm/qma