New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANSlife) Even though you might not be at a beach or a bar to enjoy a rum cocktail, spirit lovers (21 and older) can toast at home with these delicious cocktail recipes.

GLADIUS DARK DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

. Gladius Dark Rum – 60 ml

. Lemon Juice – 15-20ml

. Sugar Syrup – 30ml

. Ice – 4 -5 cubes

Method:

. Mix all the ingredients above and give it a good shake.

. Pour it into a glass and enjoy!

GLADIUS ORANGE FIZZ COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. Orange Fizz – 1/2 cup

. Cinnamon – 1/4th stick

. Pomegranate – 8-10 seeds

. Gladius rum – 60 ml

Method:

. Pour gladius rum into a highball glass, add a cinnamon stick to it, and then add orange fizz to it.

. Give it a good stir and top it with pomegranate seeds.

HOT TODDY

Ingredients:

. Cinnamon Stick – 1

. Cloves – 3 – 4

. Crushed star anise – 2/3

. Crushed Ginger – 1 tbsp

. Honey – 10-15 ml

. Orange Peel – 4-5 strands

. Lemon Juice – 1/2 tbsp

. Warm water – 1 cup

. Gladius Rum – 2-3 tbsp

Method:

. Muddle cinnamon stick, cloves, crushed star anise, and crushed ginger together.

. Put in the orange peels and add honey.

. Once done, pour the warm water.

. Squeeze lemon juice followed by Gladius Rum.

. Give it a good stir, strain the mix, and pour the drink into the serving glass.

(Recipes curated by Rahul Gagerna – Founder and Managing Director at Boutique Spirit Brands)

