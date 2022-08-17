New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANSlife) Even though you might not be at a beach or a bar to enjoy a rum cocktail, spirit lovers (21 and older) can toast at home with these delicious cocktail recipes.
GLADIUS DARK DAIQUIRI
Ingredients:
. Gladius Dark Rum – 60 ml
. Lemon Juice – 15-20ml
. Sugar Syrup – 30ml
. Ice – 4 -5 cubes
Method:
. Mix all the ingredients above and give it a good shake.
. Pour it into a glass and enjoy!
GLADIUS ORANGE FIZZ COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
. Orange Fizz – 1/2 cup
. Cinnamon – 1/4th stick
. Pomegranate – 8-10 seeds
. Gladius rum – 60 ml
Method:
. Pour gladius rum into a highball glass, add a cinnamon stick to it, and then add orange fizz to it.
. Give it a good stir and top it with pomegranate seeds.
HOT TODDY
Ingredients:
. Cinnamon Stick – 1
. Cloves – 3 – 4
. Crushed star anise – 2/3
. Crushed Ginger – 1 tbsp
. Honey – 10-15 ml
. Orange Peel – 4-5 strands
. Lemon Juice – 1/2 tbsp
. Warm water – 1 cup
. Gladius Rum – 2-3 tbsp
Method:
. Muddle cinnamon stick, cloves, crushed star anise, and crushed ginger together.
. Put in the orange peels and add honey.
. Once done, pour the warm water.
. Squeeze lemon juice followed by Gladius Rum.
. Give it a good stir, strain the mix, and pour the drink into the serving glass.
(Recipes curated by Rahul Gagerna – Founder and Managing Director at Boutique Spirit Brands)
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
