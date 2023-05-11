New Delhi, May 11 (IANSlife) Delicious South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, and a range of exciting Signature Milkshakes, have been introduced at TATA Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. The series of Indian-inspired new beverages and new offerings have been launched as the brand continues its long-term commitment to the growth of one of its fastest-growing markets and to deliver the signature Starbucks experience.

The beverage giant has introduced a number of new options for consumers at its more than 341 Starbucks locations in India including an intriguing lineup of new beverages with local inspiration, a completely updated food menu, and a new small cup size called “Picco”.

Customers seeking delicious food alongside their favorite beverages will also be able to enjoy a new food selection featuring bite-sized snacks, shareable food such as Hazelnut Triangle, Chicken Puffin, and Chocolate Eclair. The new food menu also offers a range of freshly assembled sandwiches that are inspired by the local cultural taste and regional favourites such as the Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich and more.

For first time coffee drinkers and customers new to Starbucks, the new 6oz small cup size ‘Picco’ offered in 6 hot beverages including Cappuccino, Latte, Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai and Hot Chocolate, is the perfect option to kick start their Starbucks journey.

“We have had a great year in F23 with strong revenues and are now present in 43 cities of India. As we expand our presence in Tier 2 and 3 cities, we need to become a more familiar and accessible brand for our consumers. Our pilot where we introduced a range of familiar beverages and a revamped food menu yielded fantastic results from both new and existing customers, which gave us the confidence to expand and go national. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to our vision of being the coffee destination of choice for customers in India. Our unwavering commitment to delivering personalized experiences has propelled Starbucks to become one of the most loved brands in India. We recently celebrated 10 years of TATA Starbucks, and as we gear up for the next stage of growth in India, we continue to look at ways to elevate the Starbucks experience for customers in India,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks Pvt Ltd.

Following a successful trial of localised menus in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Indore in July of last year, which received favourable feedback from customers, TATA Starbucks has now expanded the new offers nationally. The announcement also serves as the official start of the brand’s new #ItStartsWithYourName campaign across the country. The advertising campaign honours the welcoming, friendly, and personalised atmosphere that everyone experiences when they enter a Starbucks location. It honours the bond of love that unites Indian families.

