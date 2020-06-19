Sir Ian Holm aka Bilbo Baggins from Lord of the Rings dies at 88

Veteran British actor Sir Ian Holm passed away on Friday. He was 88.

Alex Irwin, Holm’s longtime agent, confirmed that the star had passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and carer, in a hospital on the morning of June 19. The death was reportedly Parkinson’s disease-related.

The classically trained and retired Shakespearean performer was best known for playing Ash in his 1979 Hollywood debut Alien and Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson‘s Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-03).

Throughout his nearly-six decade spanning career onstage and onscreen, Holm was nominated for and won a myriad of prestigious awards. As well as receiving the Tony Award for ‘Best Featured Actor’ in 1967’s Homecoming he won a BAFTA for his portrayal of coach Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire (1982) — the role also earned him an Oscar nomination.