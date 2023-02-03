ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Sir Paul McCartney admits to ‘completely overdoing’ Valentine’s Day

The Beatles star Paul McCartney is showing off his romantic side. In a post shared on his website, the singer explained that to him, being a husband means “trying to be considerate and romantic” and “just trying to be good” to his wife, Nancy Shevel.

“I completely overdo Valentine’s Day! I mean, there’s not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day – it’s completely silly,” he said. “If there’s an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights – totally overdo it.”

As per People, the 80-year-old English musician and the businesswoman, 63, have been married since 2011, and it has made McCartney happy to be the person she “relies on.”

He continued: “I am very proud, in fact, to be ‘The Guy’ there. And I know she is grateful. So, that’s my role as a husband: it’s to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don’t think I consciously chose to be that way. It’s just how I do things.”

While McCartney’s marriage to Shevell is his third, a source told People that shortly after their engagement in 2011, “they have the right chemistry,” adding that “they’re both cool, chilled out and optimistic.”

Since tying the knot with Shevell, McCartney has been public about their romance.

