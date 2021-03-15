British rock legend Sir Rod Stewart wants to return to the United States. The singer has houses in California, Palm Beach and London. He has been stuck in the UK due to the Covid outbreak but wants to ne back in the US soon as the pandemic ends.

“I love them all, but my favourite place is Los Angeles, which is where I spend most of my time. I haven’t been able to go back because of COVID, and I’ve been restricted to England, which I’m not complaining about. But because I can’t leave, I haven’t seen three of my children and my granddaughter in a year which is heartbreaking,” the 76-year-old music icon told femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with People, the said that he wants to start touring again, too.

“My tours needed to be rescheduled, so I’m looking forward to visiting many of my favourite places when it is safe to do so,” he said.

