ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ gets standing ovation at New York Indian Film Fest

NewsWire
0
0

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ recently received a standing ovation after its screening at the New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj was particularly chuffed with the response that the film garnered at the prestigious film festival.

He said: “It’s an overwhelming feeling to see such an amazing response from the audience on the International stage. I literally got goosebumps when our film received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival. I am thankful to everyone.”

The film shows that in the battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and the power of a self-styled godman, it is always the victory of willpower and no man is above the law. It shows the fight of a rape survivor.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki shared: “A film made with all heart and hard work to send out an important message to the viewers and getting appreciated is a humbling feeling. I am happy that our efforts are getting the reward that it deserves.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S. Varma’s courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023.

20230515-145804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tollywood producer, son booked for cheating

    Desserts from ‘Purani Dilli’, ‘mehendi’ from Rajasthan for Richa-Ali’s wedding

    Kangana to play Bengali theatre legend Notee Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar...

    Sitara’s maiden appearance in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was Thaman’s idea