Sirisena urges citizens to vote in SL prez polls

Colombo, Nov 16 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday urged citizens to cast their votes without fear as polling was on for the island nation’s eighth presidential election.

In a statement, Sirisena said that maximum security had been provided across the country and thousands of police officers and tri-forces had been deployed on ground, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In a country where democracy has been strengthened it is a right and also a duty to vote for the person of their choice,” Sirisena said.

He asked people not be misled by rumours, and asked citizens to go to their polling stations.

As voting began across the island country at 7 a.m., long queues were seen outside the polling stations.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. local time.

A record 35 candidates are contesting Saturday’s presidential elections which is being held after five years.

Over 12,000 voting centres have been set up across the island country for an estimated 16 million voters out of the country’s 22 million population.

Forty-three counting centres have been set up.

The Elections Commission urged political parties to ensure a free and fair poll and said the winner was expected to be announced by Monday.

–IANS

ksk/