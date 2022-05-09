SPORTSFOOTBALL

Sirvodem register maiden IWL win over SSB

NewsWire
0
1

Sirvodem SC defeated SSB Women 2-1 to register their maiden win of the Hero Indian Women’s League 2021-22 season at the 7th Battalion Ground here on Monday.

Sirvodem SC started the game on the attacking foot, coming inches close to scoring on occasions. Finally, on the 32nd minute, Sanfida Nongrum gave them the lead as she netted from close range.

Both sides came close to scoring through Femina Raj Valappil and Ngangom Anibala Devi, respectively, before half time, but could not capitalise. Following the restart, SSB Women charged forward and looked more lethal in attack.

Eventually in the 61st minute, Sandhya Kachhap scored the equaliser for the West Bengal-based side. The forward latched on to a loose ball inside the box and fired it into the net, off the crossbar.

However, Sirvodem SC immediately regained their lead in the 62nd minute. Arpita Pednekar, who came close to scoring in the first half, finally found the back of the net from close range.

20220509-220905

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SAFF U-19 Women’s C’ship: Want to give players equal opportunities, says...

    I-League: Mohammedan Sporting come from behind to defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3-1

    Maharashtra govt invests Rs 30 cr on preparations for AFC Women’s...

    I-League: Gokulam Kerala’s title charge halted by Churchill Brothers