Sisi, Nahyan discuss anti-COVID-19 efforts

Cairo, March 29 (IANS) Egyptian President Adel-Fattah al-Sisi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed on Saturday efforts exerted to combat the novel coronavirus.

Sisi posted on his official Facebook page that he discussed with Al Nahyan, during a phone conversation, ways to enhance mutual cooperation to fight the spread of the virus.

The president added they touched upon the possibility of exchanging medical experiences to contain the pandemic.

Sisi noted that he also discussed with the UAE official a number of recent regional and international issues.

–IANS

rt/