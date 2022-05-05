INDIA

Sisodia alleges Delhi civic bodies may demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the civic bodies which are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party are planning to demolish more than 2,600 irregular and unauthorised colonies in the capital city.

“According to the BJP’s plan, 1,750 illegal colonies will be bulldozed where around 50 lakh people reside. Similarly, 860 slum colonies will be bulldozed where 10 lakh people live,” Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

He said the BJP-ruled municipalities “south, north and east” had issued notices to nearly three lakh people in the last two years.

He added that in the last 17 years, their leaders and officers running the civic bodies allowed encroachments and now they are running bulldozers.

“First, their councillors allowed illegal construction and made money and now they want to demolish them. The BJP should first run bulldozers on houses of their councillors who allowed such illegal constructions,” he said.

“On the one hand, the Centre talks of regularising illegal colonies, while on the other your MCDs give notices for demolition action,” Sisodia said, adding that he will write a letter to the Centre regarding it.

