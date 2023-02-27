INDIA

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office

In view of the protest called by AAP after the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, the heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the headquarters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Monday morning.

There was heavy police deployment and three layer security barricading at CBI office. Heavy police force has also been deployed at Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia is likely to be produced on Monday afternoon.

According to police, after the protest by AAP, heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch — Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The traffic cops said that traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave “evasive replies” and “did not co-operate in the investigation.”

It said that the present case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

