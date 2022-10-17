INDIA

Sisodia case: SC junks Manoj Tiwari’s plea against summons, allows Vijender Gupta’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday junked an appeal by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari against summons issued against him in a defamation case filed by Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but allowed a plea by BJP leader Vijender Gupta challenging summons issued against him in a defamation case filed by Sisodia.

A bench comprising Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and V. Ramasubramanian, said that it has dismissed Manoj Tiwari’s appeal, however it has allowed Vijender Gupta’s appeal.

On September 21, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on two separate pleas of BJP leaders Tiwari and Gupta challenging a Delhi High Court order, which declined to quash summons of a trial court against them in a criminal defamation case. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had filed a private defamation complaint against the BJP leaders for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him.

In November 2019, a trial court had ordered summoning the BJP leaders and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy CM. The BJP leaders moved the high court seeking relief, but the high court declined to grant any relief.

