Sisodia challenges Nadda to compare BJP education model with Kejriwal’s

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday “challenged” BJP Working President J.P. Nadda to compare the top 10 government schools under the BJP’s education model with that of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“I challenge Nadda to compare top 10 government schools of the BJP education model with Kejriwal education model,” Sisodia said.

His reaction came a day after Nadda said that Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has become “a laughing stock”.

“Nadda said the AAP has become a laughing stock. This working president of the BJP is making fun of the people of Delhi in a way. He is saying people of Delhi are a laughing stock,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha speech had said making fun of elected governments is like making fun of the nation and its mandate.

“Perhaps Nadda’s views differ from the Prime Minister’s,” said Sisodia.

He also said that at least Kejriwal’s education model is inciting laughter but “BJP’s government schools will make you cry.”

Attacking Nadda for making fun of an elected government, Sisodia said, “You are actually ridiculing the Kejriwal model of governance, the Kejriwal model of education. Your party has state governments in most states in the country, some for the last several decades. Let’s compare the work done by your party in any state in education with the Kejriwal education model.”

On the comparison of the education policies, Sisodia said Delhi schools posted the best result in Delhi’s history this year with 94 per cent pass rate and also that Delhi has the highest proportion of the budget at 26 per cent.

“Do any of your states have such a high allocation for education? Show us even one state run by the BJP where the school infrastructure has been developed which can be compared with the Kejriwal model.”

Taking on the neighbouring BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Sisodia said, “Children from Gurgaon, Noida, Loni, Ghaziabad are travelling to Delhi to study in our government schools because BJP governments have failed at improving government schools.”

“Is it a joke that Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has successfully regulated private school fees, and the CM of a neighbouring state had recently said private school fees can’t be controlled?

“I challenge J.P. Nadda and Vijay Goel to choose top 10 government schools of the BJP’s education model from any BJP state,” he said adding that he will select top 10 schools under Kejriwal’s education model.

“I’ll visit your schools and you can visit ours. Let’s then debate. Tell me the place and date, I’ll be there to visit your top 10 schools. You want to make fun of Arvind Kejriwal? Stand in the Delhi government schools and then make fun of him. You’ll be ridiculing the children of Delhi, the teachers of Delhi,” said Sisodia.

–IANS

nks/kr