INDIA

Sisodia claims of getting ‘message’ from BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he received a message from the BJP, which offered to “close all cases against him” if he quits AAP and joins the saffron party instead.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP.

“I have received a message from the BJP — break from the AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to the BJP, I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to,” he said.

Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are visiting Gujarat’s Himmatnagar on Monday and then Bhavnagar on Tuesday, where they will discuss Delhi’s model of education, hospitals, and mohalla clinics.

The AAP will also display Sisodia’s previous work to the public in Gujarat.

Sisodia’s claim comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his residence on August 19 in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

However, the AAP has dismissed all the allegations in the policy and termed it number one policy of the country.

The party has claimed that the allegations are politically motivated.

20220822-120405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MotoGP 2022: Marquez steals the show in Austin with a scintillating...

    Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada crowned as 26th Maharaja of Bundi

    Delhi Hindu Mahapanchayat: No journalist detained, says Delhi Police

    Business resumption registers first uptick after falling for 11 weeks